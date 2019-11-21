Cleveland's Music Festival

June 6-7, 2020, EXACT TIMES TBA

Celebrating Five Years In Northeast Ohio

New Name + New Venue

Tickets On Sale Now

The Elevation Group, creators and producers of WonderStruck in Cleveland - Cleveland's music festival - announced the 2020 lineup. The fifth annual music fest will take place June 6-7, 2020 at the event's new venue, Lakeland Community College located in the gorgeous Cleveland suburb of Kirtland, complete with onsite parking for many festival attendees (parking is not unlimited so we encourage getting your parking pass early).

WonderStruck 2020 will feature the festival's biggest lineup yet featuring Grammy Award winners Portugal. The Man, Ohio's own Walk The Moon, the Icelandic band Of Monsters and Men, and the multi-platinum selling, California-based Third Eye Blind. WonderStruck is honored to present Brittany Howard's first Cleveland area performance. Howard, the frontwoman and guitarist for Alabama Shakes, is the recipient of four Grammy Awards and 11 nominations (including two in 2020). Detroit's Quinn XCII and LA's Saint Motel will bring their infectious, high energy performances to this year's event and for the third straight year, we welcome back Grammy nominee and a Cleveland festival mainstay, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

Additional bands appearing at WonderStruck include: Shaed, a Washington D.C.-based trio with the hit song "Trampoline," The Airborne Toxic Event making their first Cleveland appearance since a sold-out show at Trinity Cathedral in 2015, Surfaces who performed a sold-out show at Cleveland's House of Blues earlier this month, The Regrettes and American singer/songwriter Matt Maeson ("Cringe," "Go Easy"). Getting the award for travelling the furthest is Australia's Atlas Genius ("Trojans"). The Vindys, Julia Thompson, The Empty Pockets and The Floorwalkers will represent Cleveland and Cousin Simple joins from Columbus.

All festival tickets and parking passes are available at www.wonderstruckfest.com or Eventbrite.com

Full weekend tickets, single-day tickets and VIP passes are on sale now. Special pricing exists for children ages 3-10 and for the very first time, this year there will be a student, single-day discount ticket available for festivalgoers ages 11-21. All ticket information is detailed below. The first price increase hits on March 2, 2020.

Lakeland Community College provides WonderStruck fans the ideal setting for a music festival with 400 acres of picturesque, rolling, wooded countryside located in Remarkable Lake County, Ohio - Remarkable experiences begin here - and is home to the historic Mooreland Mansion. Enrolling more than 10,000 students annually, Lakeland has hosted many major events throughout its history, including training camps for the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavaliers and performances by the Cleveland Orchestra.

Kirtland, located just 22 miles from downtown Cleveland, provides an ideal and easily accessible location for WonderStruck. Lakeland Community College's front entrance is a mere three-tenths of a mile from the I-90 Exit 193/Route 306. Onsite parking will be available for many festival attendees, decreasing total commute times from most Northeast Ohio communities (see below). Additionally, rideshare (Lyft and Uber) options will be robust given the proximity to Interstates 90 and 271.

TICKET PRICES:

RESERVED LOT parking is available in advance for $15 per day. Onsite parking spaces are not unlimited. Patrons are encouraged to purchase parking passes in advance when buying festival tickets through Eventbrite.com and wonderstruckfest.com.