SNEAK-PEEK: Zac Brown Band Setlist

As we wait patiently for the Zac Brown Band to bring their Down The Rabbit Hole Live tour to the Blossom on August 2nd, let's take a look at what the setlist might look like:

Knee Deep

As She's Walking Away

It's Not OK

Sweet Annie

Ants Marching (Dave Matthews Band cover)

Quiet Your Mind

Colder Weather / Take It to the Limit

Day That I Die

Isn't She Lovely / Neon

My Old Man

Keep Me in Mind

The Longest Time (Billy Joel cover)

Toes

Whiskey's Gone

Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen cover)

Next to Me (Imagine Dragons cover)

In My Blood (Mark O’Connor cover)

Eleanor Rigby (The Beatles cover)

With a Little Help From My Friends (The Beatles cover)

Beautiful Drug

Loving You Easy

Chicken Fried

Homegrown

Cult of Personality / Bennie And The Jets / Tush / Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) / Black Magic Woman / Baby Got Back / Thunderstruck / Sabotage