You Can Now Follow Ed Sheeran's Cats, "The Wibbles," On Instagram

By: Dana McKay

July 30, 2018

Ed Sheeran's cats have just launched their own Instagram account.

The other day, we reported how Taylor Swift's cats, Meredith and Olivia, were launching their own line of merchandise. It seems as if this trend is starting to really catch on.

Sheeran also makes it sound like the felines are running the account by themselves, which makes it all the more fun. 

The "Perfect" singer recently shared some links to the furry new IG account from his own with over 24.5 million followers, allowing for the kitties to amass over 149,000 followers almost overnight.

My cats set up their own Instagram, clever pussles. Follow their daily routine @thewibbles x

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Their real names are Calippo and Dorito, however, their nicknames appear to be Squish and Pussle.

The adventures of Squish and Pusslé, only on @thewibbles

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Aren't they adorable?

The wibs !

A post shared by Calippo & Dorito (@thewibbles) on

We can assume that it's only a matter of time before they, too, have their own feline clothing and jewelry line.

Tags: 
Ed Sheeran
The Wibbles

