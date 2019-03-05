2019 Wizard World Cleveland Programming Highlights Announced

‘Smallville,’ ‘Charmed’ Q&A’s, Cosplay, Creative Panels Head Programming At Wizard World Cleveland; Most Included With Any Admission

Rankin, Astin, Murray, Ryan, Conroy Q&A’s, Disney Trivia, Creator Panels, Costume Contests, Cosplay Sessions, Speed Dating, Evening Parties All Weekend Long At Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, Friday through Sunday

CLEVELAND, March 5, 2019—Q&A sessions with the stars of “Smallville” and “Charmed,” plus Richard Rankin (“Outlander”), Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, “Stranger Things 2”), Matt Ryan (“Constantine”), Kevin Conroy (“Batman: The Animated Series,” “Justice League”) and Chad Michael Murray (“One Tree Hill,” “Gilmore Girls”), and workshops, cosplayer and comics creator sessions, adult and kids costume contests, speed dating and more highlight the programming offerings at Wizard World Cleveland, Friday through Sunday at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Most programming is included as part of the standard event admission and is in addition to the live entertainment options (dancing, music, etc.) all weekend.



Some highlights of the more than 80 hours of panels scheduled to date include:



· Group sessions with the casts of “Smallville” (Tom Welling (Clark Kent), Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor), Laura Vandervoort (Kara / Supergirl), John Glover (Lionel Luthor) and Alaina Huffman (Dinah Lance / Black Canary); Saturday, 4 p.m.); and “Charmed” (Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause and Drew Fuller; Saturday, 1 p.m.)

· Sessions with Rankin (Sunday 11:30 a.m.), Ryan (Saturday, noon), Conroy (Saturday 3 p.m.), Astin (Saturday, 2 p.m.) and Murray (Saturday, 3 p.m.)

· Disney Trivia panel with Walt Before Mickey star Thomas Ian Nicholas (Rookie of the Year), moderated by Handbook for Mortals author Lani Sarem (Saturday, 2 p.m.)

· Creator sessions with industry superstars Joe Wos, Stuart Sayger, Gavin Smith, Mostafa Moussa, Jeremy Clark, Shawn Coss, Mark Kistler, Mike Watson and more

· Action Comedy Nerd Show comedy act (Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m.)

· Immersive, high-intensity interactive workshops on such topics as Cosplay Foam Fabrication, Acting, Worbla, Wiz-Art, Posing and Photography (these workshops have an additional fee, and are limited availability)

· Fan- and industry-based panels on subjects ranging from wig care, YouTube 101, Paranormal, self-promotion, NASA and the science of Superman, diversity, Ghostbusters, indie comics, filming fight sequences, Haunted Ohio, animation, Pokemon and more

· Kids programming all three days, including story time, face painting, puppet shows, dance parties, magic, learn to draw, (and Kids 10 and under are free every day with paid adult)

· Attend a recording session of the Game Fix Podcast (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.), with many giveaways; and the 3 Geeks Podcast (Sunday, noon)

· World-famous Wizard World Adult Costume Contest, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Kids Costume Contests on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

· Super Sonic Speed Dating (Friday 7:30 p.m.; Saturday 11:30 a.m.(LGBTQIA+), 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. (LGBTQIA+), 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 60 minute sessions

· Cosplay with special guests SuperKayce, Knightmage, Galaxy Amethyst, Meerami, Missy Mayhem, Christina Dark, Rubber City Cosplay and more, throughout the weekend

· Drink & Draw hosted by Joe Wos, for pros and amateurs alike… weirdness, drinks, drawing, and prizes (at WXYZ Bar, inside the ALoft Cleveland Downtown, 1111 W. 10th St., Cleveland; Friday, 9-11 p.m., FREE admission with Wizard World wristband)

· Cosplay and Industry Workshops (Social Media/Branding/Content Creation, Wiz-Art, Resin Casting, Intro to Sculpting), require additional ticket



Unless noted, programming events take place in the designated General Programming Rooms or show floor stages at the convention center. VIP tickets or additional costs may apply to ensure access to select activities, as noted.



A full list of Wizard World Cleveland programming is available at http://wizardworld.com/programming-entertainment/cleveland (subjects, guests, times and rooms subject to change).



Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The third event scheduled on the 2019 Wizard World calendar, Cleveland show hours are Friday, March 8, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, March 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.



Wizard World Cleveland is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening