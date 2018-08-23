Old Farmer's Almanac 2019 Winter Weather Forecast

Snow lovers, I am sorry. Warm weather fans, rejoice.

The Old Farmer's Almanac has released their predictions for the upcoming winter and it's looking like it'll be wetter and warmer than we're used to.

From the site:

There will be above-normal temperatures. This winter, we expect to see above-normal temperatures almost everywhere in the United States, except in the Southwest, where we’re predicting a colder-than-normal season. Our milder-than-normal forecast is due to a decrease in solar activity and the expected arrival of a weak El Niño, which will prevent cold air masses from lingering in the North.

More rain, less snow. In terms of precipitation, we are predicting above-normal levels for most of the country, except in the Southeast, southern California, the nation’s midsection, and parts of Alaska and Hawaii, where normal or below-normal precipitation amounts are expected instead. As for snow, we expect to see below-normal levels of snowfall in areas that normally get snow, with the interior West and a small part of the nation’s midsection being the snowier-than-normal exceptions.

Learn more here.