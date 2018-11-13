BRR: Winter Weather Safety Tips
November 13, 2018
Winter in Cleveland... also referred to as a commuter's nightmare.
Here are some tips as to how to drive safe when the snow starts falling.
- Buckle up.
- Don't drive impaired (duh).
- Don't drive distracted -- no texting!!!!
- Avoid using cruise control.
- Allow more stopping room in front of you -- aka don't ride on other cars' butts!
- Be mindful of black ice -- just because you can't see it doesn't mean it's not there.
- Drive slow, it's okay. Just be sure to use the slow lane if you're on a highway.
- Use lower gears on hills and slopes.
- Alwayas be prepared.