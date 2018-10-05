LIST: Best Places To See Autumn Leaves In Cleveland
Autumn in Cleveland is such a magical time. From the fun fall festivals to pumpkin patches and apple picking galore, there is so much to do outside before the weather gets cold.
One of our favorite things to do is to go outside, take a hike or even go for a long car ride and take in all the majestic sites that our lovely region has to offer.
Here are some of the best spots to see the fall foliage from our friends at the Cleveland Metroparks:
- Hinckley Lake in Hinckley
- Tinker’s Creek Gorge Scenic Overlook in Bedford
- Squire’s Castle in North Chagrin
- Deer Lick Cave in Brecksville
- Fort Hill in Rocky River
- Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Brecksville
- Sylvan Loop Trail in North Chagrin
- Henry Church Rock Loop Trail in South Chagrin
- Lake Isaac in Big Creek Reservation
- Whipp’s Ledge in Hinckley
