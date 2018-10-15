Sweetest Day: The Holiday Created In Cleveland

What is Sweetest Day anyway?

October 15, 2018
Categories: 
Features

Sweetest Day was created with one man's efforts to spread smiles, joy and love to everyone around you. Each year we celebrate the holiday on the third Saturday in October and, let's be honest, not many people know the story behind it.

Sweetest Day was founded right here in Cleveland! That's right - back in the early 1900s, a man named Herbert Birch Kingston distributed candy to orphans and homeless people around the city just to make them smile.

Herbert's generosity inspired many. Soon after his day of candy-giving, 12 of Cleveland's candy confectioners formed a committee to plan what we came to know as Sweetest Day. 

It stayed pretty local. While the holiday has gained a lot of traction over the years, Sweetest Day is mostly celebrated in the Midwest. If you ever talk to a friend who lives in another part of the country, be sure to ask them if they've ever heard of the day. Chances are, they haven't!

We still do it pretty big in Ohio. Sales for Sweetest Day cards, gifts, and sweets are higher than any other state.

Speaking of cards... Hallmark finally got into the Sweetest Day action in the '60s, setting the stage for other companies to take part.

It's nothing like Valentine's Day. In fact, Sweetest Day was designed to encourage people to focus on everyone special in their lives, not just romantic partners.

It is all about making people smile. Especially with candy, just like Herbert wanted. Hello, it is called Sweetest Day afterall! 

So, in honor of Sweetest Day, spend your weekend doing nice deeds (and giving candy!) to those around you. 

 

Tags: 
sweetest day

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Talk With Ellie From The Lottery Lucky Gas Station in Cleveland WDOKFM: On-Demand
Des Talks With Danny Wood of NKOTB WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 12th 2018 Edition! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jacqueline Gerling from the Cleveland Metroparks Talks About Boo at the Zoo! WDOKFM: On-Demand
John Goehrke From The Rock Hall Talks About the 2019 Rock Hall Nominees WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 5th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes