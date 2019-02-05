You're Engaged -- Now What? Our Wedding Planning Checklist

Congratulations! The love of your life popped the big question, you accepted and now it's time to start planning your perfect wedding. Lucky for you, our annual Q104 Bridal Fair is February 10th, a month earlier than it has been in the past, helping you get a jumpstart on everything you need as soon as possible.

To get you started, here's our checklist and timeline of what you need to get done for your big day.

12+ months out

Tell your family and close friends in person or on phone

Post the perfect picture to social media if that's your thing

Choose your wedding date

Set your budget

Pick your bridesmaids, Maid of Honor, Best Man and groomsmen

Choose your wedding style or theme including colors and types of decorations and settings

Get up close and personal with stylists to get an idea of how you want to look and feel on your big day

Set an appointment for dress fittings

Create your save the dates

10+ months out

Create your very own wedding website so guests and friends can see your story and stay up to date with your plans

Determine guest list and send out the save the dates

Call up your venues and secure your date with a deposit

Book your officiant

Attend those dress fittings you scheduled and find your perfect dress! Purchase it when you know it's the one

8+ months out

Call hotels near your venues and reserve a block of rooms for out of town guests

Take a breath and head to the store with your fiance and register for wedding gifts

Send your bridesmaids and groomsmen links to the outfits and accessories you'd like them to purchase

6+ months out

Plan your ceremony with your already-booked officiant

Start ordering your wedding favors if you're going that route... give yourself extra time if you plan to DIY

Figure out where you want to host your rehearsal dinner and make the proper reservations

Head to the jeweler and get your wedding bands

If you're going on your honeymoon right after your wedding, start planning now!

Research and order your wedding invitations

4+ months out

Book any accomodations for your wedding night (bow-chicka-wow-wow)

Book any flights or hotels needed for your honeymoon

Whether you've been hardcore dieting or stress eating, it's time to schedule dress alterations

Order whatever favors you decide on

3 months out

Narrow down your timeline for ceremony and reception

Start buying all the decorations you'll want at your ceremony and reception venue, store them somewhere safe and out of the way

Order gifts for your bridal party, parents and each other

Design yourr own or order menu cards

Order rehearsal dinner invitations

2 months out

Send out the invitations!!!

Start organizing those incoming RSVPs

Work on your wedding vows if you're choosing to write your own

Apply for your marriage license

Ugh, start your seating chart

1 month out

One more dress fitting... you never know!

Confirm EVERYTHING... better to be safe than sorry!

Pick up the coveted marriage license

Order thank you notes so you don't forget amidst all the chaos

Few weeks out

Bug the guests who rudely forgot to RSVP

Give a final head count to the caterer

Get your hair did

Take out cash for tips -- the vendors will be expecting tips!

1 day out