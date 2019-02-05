Last-Minute Wedding Details Brides Might Forget

Wedding planning is hard. That's all there is to it.

To-do lists are never ending, your hair won't cooperate. Don't forget about your nails! There are so many details that seem minor but, if forgotten about, can be pretty dang major.

Luckily we've been working pretty closely with wedding experts from around Cleveland and we've learned a LOT about planning. You can learn too by attending the Bridal Fair on Sunday, February 10th at Landerhaven.

Here are a few things you literally need to remember to, ya know, make your wedding happen.

Your marriage license - um duh Tipping the vendors - have cash handy Feeding the vendors - workers gotta eat! Your groom's gift - while this is an exciting part that you've probably been planning since the engagement, it's easy to forget day-of because of, ya know, everything else you have to do Backup shoes - because blisters Transportation options for YOU - sure, guests who leave early can hop on the shuttles you arranged, but what happens when they stop running and you're still at your venue because you don't want your night to end? Wedding gifts - make sure you designate someone to take home all your wedding gifts because it would be really sad if you left them behind

