People pay their respects with flowers and pictures on Aretha Franklin's star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Aretha Franklin, the "Queen of Soul," died Thursday in her home city of Detroit after battling pancreatic cancer.

Stream Aretha Franklin's Funeral Service Live

The service is set to begin at 10am ET

August 30, 2018

Family, friends, and fans will gather in Detroit on Friday morning (August 31) for a star-studded funeral service for Aretha Franklin.

At her doctors' recommendations, the Queen of Soul stepped away from the limelight in the months leading to her death to focus on her health. The legendary singer ultimately passed away on August 16, at the age of 76, from pancreatic cancer.

Jesse Jackson, former President Bill Clinton, and Al Sharpton are among the many who will be in attendance during Friday's service. Many of Franklin's peers, including Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, and more are all also scheduled to attend.  

You will be able to watch a complete live-stream of the funeral, right here, on Friday morning. The service is expected to begin at 10 am ET, so be sure to check back in with us for when that live video becomes available.

