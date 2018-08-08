Kelly Clarkson

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Gushes Over Chris Martin

By Dana McKay

August 8, 2018

Kelly Clarkson's 4-year-old daughter River Rose is obsessed with Coldplay's song "Yellow." Kelly shared this adorable video of River singing the song and gushing over Chris Martin. She even said she wants to kiss him!

Maybe Kelly can invite Chris on her new talk show. It was announced early this week that she is filming a pilot for her own syndicated daytime talk show.

While we wait, check out the latest video from Kelly for "Heat".

