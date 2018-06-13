Watch This 8-Year-Old Girl Crush a Led Zeppelin Drum Cover

Eight-year-old Yoyoka Soma from Japan has a dream to one day be the best drummer in the world. Judging by the video below, she certainly has a shot!

Hit Like A Girl is an annual drumming contest for female percussionists. The contest spotlights amateur drummers creating their own music, rocking a solo, or in Yoyoka's case, covering a famous song.

Listing John Bonham as one of her favorite drummers, she gave a shot at covering Led Zeppelin's "Good Times Bad Times."

She nailed it.

Check out Yoyoka's drum skills below and find more information about Hit Like A Girl here.