UB40 at The Agora – Friday, September 28th – CANCELLED

A message from UB40:

"Due to circumstances outside of the group's control, the North American leg of UB40's 40th Anniversary "For The Many" tour has been rescheduled for 2019. The new dates will correspond with the North American release of UB40's new record. We deeply regret any inconvenience for the fans and look forward to performing at a city near you in 2019."