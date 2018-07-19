Twitter Hashtag Tells Stories About Growing Up

Twitter is an amazing place. Some people think that all users do is tell their followers their every move and, sure that is kind of true (Karen I do NOT care that you ran on the treadmill today!), there are other great things that come with the site.

For example: trending hashtags

Once in a while, brands and users come up with clever hashtags and ask Twitter users around the globe to contribute to the conversation. Today's trending hashtag is #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 and it gives adults an opportunity to vent about how much different life is now compared to what they thought it would be when they turned 18.

Here are some of our favorites -- some sad, some funny, some inspiring and some just darn right true!

#WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18

That I'd have my student loans paid off by now pic.twitter.com/r85xMKQHb0 — A is for Ava (@a4ava) July 19, 2018

I thought that my life was going nowhere. I swore I would be dead by 20 between my addictions and mental health.



But here I am at 22, married with a home, a dog and the ability to help others through my writing.



Funny how things change. #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 — Charlotte Underwood (Author) (@CUnderwoodUK) July 19, 2018

Wine is for soccer moms. #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 — Jacqui --Is it wine o’clock?-- (@heyjacqui_) July 19, 2018

#WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 I thought I had this life thing figured out... funny thing about that is. I still don't -- — Mettywiththegoodhair (@PrettyMetty) July 19, 2018

#WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 that voting was important. I registered to vote when I was 18 years old because I saw as a kid how proud my mom was to become a US citizen. I asked, "Why are you so happy?" I rarely saw my mom happy. She said, "Because now I have a voice." — LadyL RN ☀️-- (@LadyLecondoliak) July 19, 2018

#WhatIthoughtwhenIwas18: "I'm so independent."



Now that I'm paying bills, I realize what it truly means to be independent... — Emily Rutt (@emilynrutt) July 19, 2018

My roommate is my best friend! My freshman crush and I are endgame! I've got everything figured out! #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 — Garbage Barbie (@SammiRaeMurray) July 19, 2018

#WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 that education was the gateway to living the life we saw on tv.

Even with a degree or masters, your not promised a job.

No one ever tells you this. — WWE (@WWE_NEWS_NBC) July 19, 2018

I’ll be engaged, starting my career and about to purchase a home by the time I’m 22 ------‍♀️ #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 — Kadenna Edwards -- (@ItsKadennaa_) July 19, 2018

#WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 was that 40 was old. I am now 40... And I was right!! — Brandy Milton (@brandy_milton) July 19, 2018

$1.23 a gallon for gas? Holy f*ck this is expensive #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 — ---- King In The North, Stevie SlowJams ---- (@ANGRYref) July 19, 2018

That it would seem like forever until I was fifty. #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 pic.twitter.com/fW0oW0nX2g — MeltLikeButta (@jwbutta) July 19, 2018

Man, I wonder when financial stability is gonna fall into my lap. Maybe when I'm 23? #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 — Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) July 19, 2018

Music was amazing, and thought it would only get better.



Whoops as of 2012.#WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 — Daniel Hopkins (@IamDHop) July 19, 2018