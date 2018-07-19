Twitter Hashtag Tells Stories About Growing Up

#WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18

July 19, 2018
Twitter is an amazing place. Some people think that all users do is tell their followers their every move and, sure that is kind of true (Karen I do NOT care that you ran on the treadmill today!), there are other great things that come with the site.

For example: trending hashtags

Once in a while, brands and users come up with clever hashtags and ask Twitter users around the globe to contribute to the conversation. Today's trending hashtag is #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18 and it gives adults an opportunity to vent about how much different life is now compared to what they thought it would be when they turned 18.

Here are some of our favorites -- some sad, some funny, some inspiring and some just darn right true!

 

 

 

