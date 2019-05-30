Trump Toohey: What's The Latest Pixar Film To Hit The Theaters?

1. Nickelodeon is giving us a sneak peek at the NEW Blues Clues. The show follows an animated dog named Blue as she leaves a trail of clues/paw prints for the host and the viewers. Which color is the dog named blue?

Blue

2. The NBA Finals are here and you have a chance to win free Chipotle burritos! The chain will be “freeting” – which means every time the on-air announcer says the word “free”, Chipotle will live tweet a unique code to be redeemed for a FREE burrito or entrée. At Chipotle, you have 5 different meat choices as filling for your buttiro. Can you name one of them?

Chicken Steak

Carnitas Barbacoa

Sofritas

3. The new sloth bear cub at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has a name- Shala! Time to play a round of Brand That Bear! Which popular Hannah-Barbara brown bear wears a green tie. One of his catchphrases is ‘Hello, Mr. Ranger, sir’.

Yogi Bear​

4. The first images of Pixars’ “Onward” shoes Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tom Holland’s elf characters. The next Pixar Film coming out is Toy Story 4. But what was the most recent Pixar Film to hit the theaters?

The Incredibles 2

5. Alex Trebek has made "mind-boggling" progress with his stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Doctors have told him he's in "near remission" after just three months. In 1991 Trebek made broadcast history by becoming the first person to host three American game shows at the same time. One obviously was Jeopardy, but can you name one of the other two game shows that he hosted at the same time?

Classic Concentration

To Tell The Truth