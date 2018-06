Trump Toohey: What is A 'Starbucks PSL'?

1. JUSTA REMINDER THAT TIM WILL BE pouring liquor and serving draft beer at Great Scott Tavern THIS SATURDAY NIGHT. 100% OF THE TIPS WILL GO DIRECTLY TO MY RIDE AT VELOSANO. What is the name of an individual who makes drinks at the bar?



BARTENDER



2. Starbucks is unveiling a new prepaid debit card that’s linked to the Starbucks Rewards loyalty program and will allow you to get more "star" points off of any purchase, no matter whether it's at Starbucks or not. Can you name the very popular autumn drink which blows up in September through early November? BY THE WAY, IT’S KNOWN AS A PSL.

PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE



3. POISON is coming to Blossom tonight…they’re performing with Cheap Trick! Which of these songs is by Poison? When It’s Love, Every Rose Has Its Thorn or Orange Crush?

EVERY ROSE HAS ITS THORN



4. LEBRON JAMES IS CO-PRODUCING AN HBO SPORTS DOCUMENTARY ON THE ‘EXPLOITATIVE WORLD’ OF NCAA SPORTS. THE FILM, “STUDENT ATHLETE”, WILL DEBUT ON OCTOBER 2ND. WHAT DOES THE ACRONYM NCAA STAND FOR?



NATIONAL COLLEGIATE ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION



5. BEARS, BEARS AND MORE BEARS IN THE AREA. THIS TIME, WADSWORTH WAS THE PLACE WHERE A BLACK BEAR WAS SPOTTED. SPEAKING OF BEARS, WHAT WAS THE NAME OF THAT 2015 MOVIE, STARRING LEONARDO DICAPRIO, WHERE A BEAR RIPPED HIM TO SHREDS. BY THE WAY, HE WON AN ACADEMY AWARD FOR THIS FILM.



THE REVENANT