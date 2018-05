Trump Toohey Q&A: Lady Gaga & Tony Bennet's Album Name?

1. THE CAVS ARE STILL UNSURE IF KEVIN LOVE WILL PLAY TOMORROW NIGHT, AS HE REMAINS IN CONCUSSION PROTOCAL. THE CAVS WERE PLAYING WHICH TEAM WHEN HE WAS CONCUSSED?



BOSTON CELTICS



2. A WOMAN HID IN THE CEILING AT THE GRAYTON ROAD TAVERN TO APPARENTLY WAIT UNTIL THE BAR CLOSED…BUT GOT CAUGHT. THIS ISN’T EXACTLY THE SAME THING, BUT THE THROWBACK SONG “DANCING ON THE CEILING” WAS SUNG BY THIS ARTIST.



LIONEL RICHIE



3. JOSE RAMIREZ TAKING PEDS?! DON’T TELL ME IT’S TRUE! WELL, IT’S NOT AS THE CLEVELAND INDIANS, AND JOSE HIMSELF, RUFUTE THE STORY THAT BROKE YESTERDAY. THE TERM PEDS IS SHORT FOR WHAT?

PERFORMANCE ENHANCING DRUGS



4. SPOILER ALERT! ACCORDING TO DEADLINE.COM; ANDREW LINCOLN, WHO PLAYS AN ICONIC ROLE ON “THE WALKING DEAD”, IS LEAVING AFTER SEASON 9. WHAT?!! HOW CAN IT POSSIBLY KEEP GOING?! WHICH ROLE DOES ANDREW LINCOLN PLAY ON THE SHOW?



RICK GRIMES



5. LADY GAGA AND TONY BENNETT…COULD IT BE TRUE…NEW MUSIC?! THEY’VE BOTH BEEN SPOTTED AT THE SAME STUDIO, SO THE RUMORS COULD BE TRUE ABOUT NEW MUSIC TOGETHER. THEY WON A GRAMMY FOR THEIR 2014 ALBUM. WHAT WAS THE NAME OF THAT ALBUM?

CHEEK TO CHEEK