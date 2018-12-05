Trevor Noah At Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Postponed

The new date will be announced at a later time

December 5, 2018

The sold out Trevor Noah performance scheduled for this Saturday December 8th, 2018 at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park has been postponed. 

Here is the official statement:

“With the announcement last night on the Daily Show that Trevor Noah is postponing his upcoming shows, we regret to inform all you that the SOLD OUT show at the Rocksino this Saturday is cancelled. However, it will be rescheduled as soon as possible. Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled date. If you decide to request a refund, they can be processed at the point of purchase.”

