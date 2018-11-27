For Your Christmas List: Toy Vacuum That Really Cleans!

Are you dreading buying your kids even more toys? More junk to clutter the playroom (and the living room and the bedroom and the kitchen...)?

Have no fear, moms and dads. This year, Dyson is coming to your rescue with their life-size Dyson Ball Vacuum. That's right, this "toy replica" actually has real working suction and a removable dustbin!

Turning play time into chores one day at a time.

The description reads

This cute Dyson vacuum is a direct replica of the life size Dyson Ball Vacuum to help your little helper tidy in style! Little ones adore role play and pretending that they are doing jobs around the house – just like the grown-ups. This Dyson Ball upright vacuum cleaner has been specially designed to be true to life, right down to the last detail. The replica design features real working suction, realistic sounds, bright colours, twist and turn action just like the real thing! There is also a removable dustbin at the back to empty the debris. The simulated cyclone action has moving colourful balls in a clear cylinder. Your little helper will really feel part of your world while developing essential life skills. Suitable for ages 3+.

Find them on Amazon here.