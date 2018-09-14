Watch Paul McCartney Answer the Internet’s Most Burning Questions

His Google autocomplete interview is the best thing we've seen all week

September 14, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Paul McCartney

TNS

From when he became “Sir” Paul McCartney to why he wrote “Let It Be,” Google’s autocomplete has plenty of pressing questions for the legendary musician.

McCartney recently joined WIRED for their famed autocomplete interview series, unveiling some of the internet’s most random but most widely searched questions about himself.

Macca (find out how he got the nickname in the interview) answers the questions with grace, diving into stories such as his experience getting knighted and literally dreaming up the song “Yesterday.”

Watch the charming video below:

