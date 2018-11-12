On Tour: MAX Captivates with Cartwheels, Killer Vocals, and Contagious Energy
A look inside his ambitious House of Divine tour featuring Bryce Vine
Pop singer MAX has taken over the airwaves and won over our hearts with hit “Lights Down Low,” delivering a combination of talent and sincerity that’s impossible to ignore.
Gearing up for the release of a new album under the same name, MAX is hitting the road on his House of Divine tour. The cross-country trek wraps up on November 13 with a sold-out hometown show that marks just one of a near entirely sold-out run.
“I know it takes me a while to release music, that’s because I actually give a sh*t,” he explained to the energetic and attentive crowd.
MAX immediately opened with the incredibly high-energy “Savage” and was able to keep up his fiery antics with spins, cartwheels and a number of his signature dances spread throughout the night. Through continuous crowd interaction and an infectious spirit, he balanced the larger-than-life performance with intimacy and fan-to-artist connection.