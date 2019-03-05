Taylor Swift Seen Leaving the Recording Studio, Here’s All the Theories About Her Upcoming Album

Taylor Swift fans are known for being able to take the smallest clues and turn them into a full blown essay about what she’s working on. With her detective fanbase behind her, it turns out Taylor has been teasing her next album release since the beginning of her Reputation era.

Photos of Taylor leaving the recording studio in LA on March 3 surfaced and that was all they needed to prove that work on TS7 is well underway.

While a lot of times it seems like making a mountain out of a molehill, her Swifties’ theories are almost always spot-on and prove that Taylor plans things for years. Remember that pen she dropped seven years ago? Yeah, that was probably related to her upcoming seventh album.

Many fans speculate that the album is the project she’s been meaning to release for a while. Reputation was her clap-back at doubters, and the next album is a more positive look at who she really is.

Title theories started rolling as soon as she posted a photo of seven palm trees to her Instagram. “Paradise” was one of the most popular options, seeming to be confirmed by a patch that was grouped in with Reputation merch. The bright pink both matches the photos she’s posted, and clearly didn’t actually fit with the vibe of Reputation.

NO FREAKING WAY pic.twitter.com/LPIr7YpxWq — Steph | Swiftie since ‘08 (@13sparklyguitrs) March 1, 2019

A glo up at its finest ---- pic.twitter.com/R5K4kiSU0Q — Hannah -- (@bigreputation21) March 3, 2019

While some fans were convinced a full surprise album would drop on Friday (March 1), Taylor laughed off the speculation and continued to quietly work on her upcoming release. Dive down the black hole with us and read more fan theories below!

i hate swifties we’re all staying up waiting for a release that we completely made up based off of some emojis and instagram pics — “ISABEL!!!!” (@cmtswift) March 1, 2019

knowing miss swift, NOTHING is a coincidence. She probably has ts1989 planned I mean look at this jacket, not only does it have palm trees, it has... drum roll... 7 palm trees pic.twitter.com/lFZmaUlAkd — mri -- TS7 track 9 (@bbyjustsayhiss) February 25, 2019

Crazy #TS7 Theory: So if there’s 60 stars as some have said, let’s say there’s about 60/61 ⭐️ There’s 61 days until April 26, FRIDAY, a SINGLE RELEASE day! Another connection is April 26 is Arbor Day, a connection to PALM TREES!? -- @taylorswift13 look what your doing to us -- pic.twitter.com/L4ucFuxCub — Anna & Mitch -- TS7 ✈️ (@annaandmitch) February 24, 2019

I've read an article about the palm tree symbolism and y'know what it said? that the tree palm is basically seen as a symbol of ///RESURRECTION/// — miranda (@hogsmeadetswift) February 24, 2019