Shawn Mendes Opens Up About Anxiety and Fame

Shawn Mendes’ rise to fame hasn’t been all fun and games. When seeing someone so young and successful, it’s easy to get caught up in the glamour of their lifestyles and overlook all of the struggles that come with being forced to grow up with millions of eyes watching you.

Mendes actively tries to be open about his mental health and is dedicated to encouraging other men to feel comfortable joining the dialogue. In a recent interview with The Times, he noted the added struggle that’s come from fame at such a young age.

“It’s hard to say because I haven’t experienced anything else. I was famous from 15 but being famous definitely didn’t help,” he answered when asked about how fame has affected his mental health.

His lyrics are often vulnerable and honest, alluding to everything from heatbreak to mental health. In his hit song “Youth” featuring Khalid, lyrics such as “You can't take my youth away / This soul of mine will never break / As long as I wake up today / You can't take my youth away” play to emotional strength and being grateful to just be alive.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and/or thoughts of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.