This Resturant is Serving Buddy The Elf’s Infamously Disgusting Spaghetti
He likes EVERYTHING sweet
Have you ever wished you could eat like Buddy The Elf? We sure haven’t…
The loveable “elf” (spoiler: he’s not actually an elf) is known for only wanting to eat sweet foods. From Pop-Tarts to M&Ms to drinking straight syrup, here’s here for anything with way too much sugar.
One of the most famous scenes from the movie Elf shows Buddy preparing his super healthy breakfast. The Will Ferrell-played character puts basically every sugary item in the cabinets on top of leftover spaghetti pasta, including Fruity Pebbles, marshmallows, chocolate sauce, and syrup.
This year marks the 15th anniversary of the iconic holiday movie classic, Elf, and we weren’t going to pass up the opportunity to recreate Buddy’s sweet and quirky breakfast creation. Now through Christmas, you can order @chefmoosah’s take on this dessert dish featuring strawberry sauce, marshmallows, S’mores Pop Tarts, M&Ms, Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, coconut, syrup and chocolate sauce. Check out our stories for more from @nbcchicago!
From now until Christmas day, Chicago restaurant Miss Ricky's is serving Buddy’s “Spaghetti Sunday” for $15. The restaurant is housed inside Virgin Hotels Chicago and the incredible (incredibly disgusting?) dish was created by Executive Chef Moosah Reaume.
Worth the trip? Uh… we’ll let you decide for yourselves.