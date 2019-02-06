Pour Some Gouda On Me: ‘80s Hits Themed Cheese Coming to Aldi

Get punny cheese inspired by Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses, and Cyndi Lauper

February 6, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Def Leppard, Cyndi Lauper, Guns N' Roses

Press Association / Ron Elkman

Have you ever wished that you could take your favorite bands and put them in your fridge? While we’re questioning your judgment on that, now, you sort of can!

The wonderfully affordable yet surprisingly good Aldi is giving nods to a bunch of timeless jams with their new line of cheese. Launching today (February 6), Aldi is bringing together a limited release that combines two of our favorite things: puns and cheese.

The Happy farms line includes cheese titled after hits by Def Leppard, Guns N’ Roses, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Jackson, and more. Names like “Sweet Cheddar Of Mine,” “Pour Some Gouda On Me,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fontina,” “Billie Goat Is My Lover,” “Total Eclipse Of The Havarti,” and “Wake Me Up Before You Goat-Goat” alone make it worth the purchase.

Keep an eye out for these in your nearby Aldi and pick them up for just $3.49 each.

