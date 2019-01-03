Paul McCartney Debuts Auto-Tuned Track with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder

After previously revealing he had taken inspiration from Kanye West, Paul McCartney is proving it in a heavily auto-tuned new track that presents a modernized version of the classic Macca we all know and love.

Related: Paul McCartney Reunites With Ringo Starr On Stage

Taking a different direction from his September release of Egypt Station, “Get Enough” shows his willingness to experiment and evolve. After initially disguising itself as a laid-back pop ballad, the track slowly layers on auto-tune, synth, and larger-than-life drum fills.

A simple piano line in the background carries the song and provides some of co-writer Ryan Tedder’s signature techniques through a song that’s far from either of their signature sounds.

In a recent OneRepublic documentary, frontman and smash songwriter Tedder revealed working with McCartney has been a huge career highlight before doing a perfect imitation of the beloved British artist running around the studio, complete with an accent.