OneRepublic Search For “Connection” In New Music Video

This video would fit right into an episode of 'Black Mirror'

August 28, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Onerepublic performs at the Kickoff Village at Civic Center Park

Troy Babbitt, USA TODAY Sports

OneRepublic just released a thought-provoking video for their latest single, “Connection.

Related: OneRepublic Makes a "Connection" on 'The Late Show'

The video offers a criticism of the disconnect between having constant communication but no real connections. People in a zombie-like state walk around the transportation hub, completely consumed by their cell phones.

The video, filmed in New York City’s futuristic-looking World Trade Center train station, is reminiscent of a Black Mirror episode. People in the visual are controlled by their reliance on technology and OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder is just searching for a real “Connection.”

Watch their deep music video below:

Tags: 
OneRepublic
Connection

Recent Podcast Audio
JD Rudd From Channel 5 Gives Us The Labor Day Weekend Forecast! WDOKFM: On-Demand
12 Year Old Eleanor Calls In About The Red Tulip Project WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ed from Prayers From Maria Talks About The Now Open Sunflower Field In Avon! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Darby from the Arthritis Foundation About The Chipolte Fundraiser WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, August 17th 2018 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Steve Perry Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes