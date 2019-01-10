A Million People Are Petitioning for Spongebob's "Sweet Victory" to be Played at the Super Bowl

Despite the disagreements over who should play the Super Bowl Halftime Show, there’s one performer everyone can agree on: Spongebob Squarepants.

The Super Bowl has been having some trouble finding supporting acts after Maroon 5 was announced as the halftime show headliner. Taking place in Atlanta, Super Bowl 53 has been criticized by artists for both political reasons and for not bringing on a hip-hop headliner.

In an attempt to squelch the arguments and honor Spongebob Squarepants creator Stephen Hillenburg, fans are urging the Halftime Show to add a performance of Spongebob’s rendition of "Sweet Victory." The track features in the iconic "Band Geeks" episode of Nickelodeon’s Spongebob, an iconic favorite among millennials.

Apparently, it’s such a fan favorite that well over a million people have signed a petition on Change.org supporting the idea of a performance. “As a tribute to his legacy, his contributions to a generation of children, and to truly showcase the greatness of this song, we call for Sweet Victory to be performed at the Halftime Show,” reads the petition.

Click here to sign and watch the clip from the episode above.