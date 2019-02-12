Meghan Trainor Shows Off Wedding Footage in New “Foolish” Video

Shortly before the debut of her bop-filled new EP The Love Train, Meghan Trainor got married to actor Daryl Sabara. While we’re still not sure if she made her dream of getting a bouncy house at her wedding come true, we are sure her special day was stunning.

After a now viral video of her husband doing a choreographed dance with his groomsmen circulated, Meghan is giving us even more wedding goodness with her new “Foolish” video. The homemade video was shot by her older brother, Ryan Trainor, and shows off her laid-back wedding.

See her fairytale dress and watch her loved ones just have a good time in the video above!

In our exclusive interview, Meghan dished on how she was tired of the traditional wedding planning and just wanted to be able to enjoy herself. From her plans of sending text invitations to sharing napkins, Meghan didn’t want anything over-the-top.