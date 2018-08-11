Leon Bridges Delivers Soulful Cover of Neil Young’s “Helpless”

Watch his intimate ‘Tonight Show’ performance here

August 11, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Leon Bridges and Neil Young

Press Association, imageSPACE

Leon Bridges is known for his powerful vocals. The soul singer-songwriter consistently delivers effortlessly flawless performances and the latest on his list is a cover of Neil Young’s “Helpless.”

The classic rock track is given new flare in a stripped-down performance for The Tonight Show’s “Cover Room.” Bridges’ vibrato-filled voice is accompanied by keys, acoustic guitar and chorus-eque backup vocals in this intimate performance. 

Watch below: 

 

Tags: 
Leon Bridges
Helpless
Neil Young
The Tonight Show

