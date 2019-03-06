Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” Hits No.1 After Fans Create Free Starbucks Drink Scam

Don't be fooled by #ShallowBucks!

March 6, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Lady Gaga. 91st Annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held at Hollywood & Highland Center

Lady Gaga fans took to social media to come up with a super convincing hoax involving something no one on the internet can resist: free Starbucks.

The A Star Is Born songstress is celebrating milestone after milestone. After taking home two GRAMMYs for “Shallow” and following it up with both an Oscars win and a stunning performance of the track, the song has inched its way to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Help came from both her steamy performance with Bradley Cooper and an online hoax from her very own little Monsters. After Twitter stans urged everyone to boycott Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” the trend of using unconventional techniques to help your favs is continuing.

Lady Gaga fans supporting “Shallow” photoshopped a fake ad campaign that claimed you could get a free starbucks drink if you streamed the song. Their dedication is too real, and fans even went out and purchased drinks to accompany fake DMs from the company.

While #ShallowBucks may not be real, our love for the fantastic song is. 

