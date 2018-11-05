King Princess Turned Down an Offer to Open for Harry Styles

King Princess has an interesting history with Harry Styles. From stumbling across his tweet with her lyrics in it to recently revealing she almost opened for him, these two are bound to collab soon. It’s destiny.

A tweet from a Harry Styles update account shared that she almost opened for him at his career-highlight Madison Square Garden show.

Harry asked King Princess to open MSG on his last tour, but she politely declined. https://t.co/SfHzmnrWCc (via taIkfasth) — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHSUpdate) November 2, 2018

“That’s a massive f**king venue. I’m not ready," she’s heard telling a fan in a video taken at her November 2 Melbourne, Australia tour date.

