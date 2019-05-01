Khalid, MAX, Brendon Urie On Why They Love Billboard Music Awards Host Kelly Clarkson

“What isn’t there to love about Kelly Clarkson?” Asher Angel perfectly summarizes of one of the most powerful and positive personalities in pop music.

Kelly Clarkson is back to host the Billboard Music Awards again, and we couldn’t be more excited to watch the incredible "sanger" take the stage in Las Vegas. With double duties lined up as both a performer and the resident queen of the BBMAs, we brought together some of our favorite artists to dish on why they love Kelly.

From her strength and beauty to the way she radiates warmth and good energy, there are way too many reasons to love her to fit into one video. Hear from Brendon Urie, MAX, Khalid, Dan + Shay, and more in the video above and watch Kelly Clarkson rule the Billboard Music Awards on May 1st at 8PM EST on NBC.

