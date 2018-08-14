John Lennon's Final Car & Paul McCartney's 1965 Mini Cooper Up For Auction

McCartney also just shared the ‘Egypt Station’ track listing

August 14, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison

Press Association SIPA USA Today

Ever wondered what sort of car The Beatles were driving to the studio?

Related: Paul McCartney's ‘Carpool Karaoke’ to Get 1-Hour Special

While we’re not entirely sure these cars were ever parked outside of Abbey Road, we do know that Paul McCartney’s and John Lennon’s cars will soon be up for auction.

McCartney’s 1965 Mini Cooper was one of four ordered for each Beatles member and will be auctioned off alongside the final car owned by John Lennon, a 1979 Mercedes E 300. 

McCartney is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming album Egypt Station, due September 7. He just shared the track listing to Twitter in the form of train station stops, delivering the first unofficial look at what the album will entail.

Apparent track listing:

  1. Opening Station
  2. I Don’t Know
  3. Come On To Me
  4. Happy With You
  5. Who Cares
  6. Fuh You
  7. Confidante
  8. People Want Peace
  9. Hand in Hand
  10. Dominoes
  11. Back in Brazil
  12. Do It Now
  13. Caesar Rock
  14. Despite Repeated Warnings
  15. Station II
  16. Hunt You Down / Naked / C-Link

 

 

Tags: 
Paul McCartney
John Lennon
The Beatles
Egypt Station

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Talk With Kelly From the Cleveland Zoo About Veils & Tails WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Catch Up With Curtis From The Indians About Their All Star Logo WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk About The SS Roberts and Williams International Family Festival WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - August 3rd Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Arsenio Hall! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Lisa From Pinecrest Talks About Summer Discover Day with Jen and Tim WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes