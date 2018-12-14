The Internet is Furious About Pitbull’s Remix of “Africa”

Pitbull and Rhea just teamed up for “Ocean To Ocean,” an 80s-inspired track for the official Aquaman soundtrack. Along with just taking on a generally nostalgic feel by using the unmistakable beat from Toto’s “Africa” in the background, the song turns into a full-on cover when Rhea jumps in to sing the chorus.

Despite the recent reappearance of the song that’s climbed its way back to the top with the help of a Weezer cover, there are some combos that could ruin even what the internet has collectively dubbed the greatest song ever.

Just one day after its release, the song already sits at a near 75% dislike rate on YouTube. Top comments include apologies to Toto, calling for Pitbull to be put away for war crimes, and naming the song the worst thing in music.

Although he blesses plenty of other songs, people really don't think Pitbull blessed the rains down in Africa. Here are some of the most dramatic reactions:

It took 34 years, but I've found the worst song in recorded history. It's Pitbull's take on Toto's "Africa" for Aquaman and its awfulness is a spectacle to behold. From the speaking intro to every Pitbull "whooooo" coming out of the hook. It's glorious. https://t.co/RUnR0f2GKt — Andy Shore (@AndyShore) December 13, 2018

there’s a real Aquaman movie and a fake one starring Vinnie Chase in Entourage and somehow the real one is the one with a song where Pitbull samples Africa by Toto — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) December 14, 2018

Probably one of the worst things to ever touch my ear — Luis Feh (@LuF1602) December 13, 2018