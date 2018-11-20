Family-Friendly Thanksgiving Playlist That’s Sure to Please the Whole Crew

Since Thanksgiving is a holiday that doesn’t necessarily have music associated with it and some of us hate joy- I mean… some of us think it’s too early for Christmas music, we’re helping you out with a playlist that’s sure to please all generations.

Related: 5 Things People Google Most Around Thanksgiving

While they may not necessarily be holiday related, these songs check off all the boxes in terms of getting the party started. These songs are appropriate so there’s no risk of stray bad language slipping in and offending the children. They’re upbeat tracks that work great for both background music and dancing, spanning from current Top 40 hits to timeless classics.

Get the family together for Thanksgiving and bump the crowd-pleasing playlist above!