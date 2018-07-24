Dog Nails Cover of Britney Spears’ “Toxic”

Is this pet distressed or just incredibly talented?

July 24, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Britney Spears

SIPA USA Today

This viral video of a dog covering Britney Spears’ “Toxic” is seriously impressive.

While the adorable puppy is, of course, probably just trying to howl, it sounds suspiciously similar to the instrumental opening of Britney’s iconic track.

Watch the clip below:

The more you loop it, the more spot-on it sounds. Compare it to the original track- the accuracy is pretty impossible to deny. 

 

Tags: 
Britney Spears
toxic

Recent Podcast Audio
Tim Gets A Post-Velosano Update with Nicole, Executive Director WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tim's Cousin Chris Richards Talks About His Role on Upcoming Hulu Show Castle Rock WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene w/ Andrew Zelman - July 20th WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim interview Gina Vernaci, the Executive Producer of Playhouse Square Regarding Hamilton WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen & Tim Interview Nicole , Executive Director of Velosano WDOKFM: On-Demand
HVAC Tips from Remington College WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes