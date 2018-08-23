David Harbour Debunks ‘Stranger Things’ Fan Theories

This Reddit thread has us rethinking the entire series

August 23, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
David Harbour at The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards

SIPA USA Today

David Harbour, also known as Chief Jim Hopper on Netflix’s wildly popular Stranger Things, has a lot to say about these crazy fan theories.

Related: 5 Things You Need to Know About ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3

After doing a deep dive into a Stranger Things Reddit thread, Vanity Fair asked Harbour to break down some of the most plausibly ridiculous ones. The actor answers them thoroughly yet carefully, making sure not to give out any spoilers… well played Hopper.

He covers everything from whether The Upside Down is actually a time loop to if Demagorgons evolved from humans. Get the mind-blowing theories and why Harbour thinks almost all of them are wrong below: 

Stranger Things Season 3 is expected to debut in the summer of 2019 and filming is well underway. 

Tags: 
Stranger Things
David Harbour

Recent Podcast Audio
Ed from Prayers From Maria Talks About The Now Open Sunflower Field In Avon! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Darby from the Arthritis Foundation About The Chipolte Fundraiser WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, August 17th 2018 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Steve Perry Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Kelly From the Cleveland Zoo About Veils & Tails WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Catch Up With Curtis From The Indians About Their All Star Logo WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes