Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Backstage Hangs, Tease New Collab

"I Know What You Did Last Summer" part 2?!

December 10, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are a duo that makes up one of our favorite friendships. The incredibly talented singers have one of the purest relationships ever, delivering a collab together in 2015 and recently both earning GRAMMY nominations in the Best Pop Album category.

Despite technically going head-to-head for a major award, the two are still praising each other and Camila even told Billboard “I love Shawn. If he wins, it'll be like if I win." 

After playing holiday shows together, the pair has taken time in between their crazy schedules to enjoy their friendship. We're seriously dying over Shawn braiding Camila’s hair in a super sweet picture shared from backstage.

In a photo from earlier in the week, they sparked rumors of a follow-up to "I Know What You Did Last Summer" as they sat together with an acoustic guitar. Camila and Shawn commented on the photo with “IKWYDLS part 2????” “IKWYDLS PART 2!!!!,” further fueling hope for a new collab with the acronym of their previous single. 

Part 2, please! Listen to “part 1” in the video above.

