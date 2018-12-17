Ashlee Simpson, Matt Nathanson, and Jimmie Allen Do 1THING for the Holidays

The holidays are a time to celebrate, bringing together loved ones and allowing us to take time away from our busy lives to appreciate everything around us. While things like throwing holiday parties and giving beautifully wrapped gifts can be a lot of fun, they can also create tons of waste.

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are reducing their carbon footprint by skipping the convenience of disposal plates and utensils for the environmentally friendly and fancier option of real dishes. Riley Green is a genius about saving Mother Nature and uses newspaper as wrapping paper to save money and give his gifts a… personal… touch.

Find out what Ashlee, Evan, Riley, Matt Nathanson, and Jimmie Allen are doing to save the planet this December in the video above!