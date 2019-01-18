Ariana Grande Flexes With her Best Friends in New Song “7 Rings”

Ariana Grande isn’t giving us any time to breathe with her continuous release of hit after hit. Closely following the debut of smash hit breakup song “Thank U, Next” and the wishful “Imagine,” Ari is back with “7 Rings.”

She's said the lux track is like the fantasy companion to "Thank U, Next," serving as her iced-out rebound where she flexes on her exes. Previously described as the story of she and six of her closest friends, the song was inspired by seven pieces of jewelry that represent their lifelong bond.

"Me, Vic, Courtney, Alexa, Tayla, Njomza, Kaydence (and my mom and nonna so technically nine but they got theirs after song was done)" she listed in a now-deleted Tweet explaining who held the seven rings. She also described the inspiration for the single and how the champagne-influenced decision came about.

well ............. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc. my friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. -- it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘bitch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon. https://t.co/CoczmPj1Fo — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 1, 2018