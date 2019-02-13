Alicia Keys Releases First New Song in Three Years After Hosting GRAMMYs

After stunning with a dual piano performance that once again proved how incredible she is, Alicia Keys is back with her first official new music in almost three years.

Following the 2016 release of Gospel-tinged and raw album HERE, Alicia is kicking off a new era with “Raise A Man.” The track opens with one of her signature piano melodies, adding in a backing chorus of strings and bass before layering on her effortless vocals.

The laid-back song is a six-minute ode to her man, telling of the ups and downs of their relationship.

“Tonight was such a musical night I decided to drop a new vibe & have some fun with y’all!!!” she shared to Instagram after debuting the song on February 11. Listen to her latest release in the video above.