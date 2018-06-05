These Kids Movies Are Just $1 All Summer Long at Regal Cinemas
June 5, 2018
What to do with the kids. I struggle every summer to keep my 3 occupied and off the streets..Regal's Summer Movie Express might be exactly what you and I both need
For the next roughly 10 weeks, family movies will be shown every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at select Regal Cinema theaters.
This year’s Summer Movie Express program will feature a lineup of ‘G’ and ‘PG’ movies including, but not limited to:
Curious George
Iron Giant
The LEGO Movie
Alvin and the Chipmunks
Despicable Me
Sing
Ice Age: Collision Course
The Peanuts Movie
Storks
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Ferdinand
...and MORE
A portion of the proceeds will go to the Will Rogers Institute.
For participating theaters, click here.