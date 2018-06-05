These Kids Movies Are Just $1 All Summer Long at Regal Cinemas

What to do with the kids. I struggle every summer to keep my 3 occupied and off the streets..Regal's Summer Movie Express might be exactly what you and I both need

For the next roughly 10 weeks, family movies will be shown every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at select Regal Cinema theaters.

This year’s Summer Movie Express program will feature a lineup of ‘G’ and ‘PG’ movies including, but not limited to:

Curious George

Iron Giant

The LEGO Movie

Alvin and the Chipmunks

Despicable Me

Sing

Ice Age: Collision Course

The Peanuts Movie

Storks

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Ferdinand

...and MORE

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Will Rogers Institute.

For participating theaters, click here.