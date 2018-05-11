These Are the Five Most Uplifing Songs of All Time, According to Science

If you're struggling today (like I am), you know that music can help lift you up with that boost you need!

In fact, according to a recent study, some songs can lift us up more than other songs will do for us.

Dr. Jacob Jolij, a cognitive neuroscientist at the University of Groningen in Holland, studied which songs lift us up the most.

“A feel-good song is very personal. Music is intimately linked with memory and emotion, and these associations strongly determine whether a song will put you in a good mood or not," Dr. Jolij said.

These are the five most uplifting songs in the last 50 years:

5. "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor



4. "Uptown Girl" by Billy Joel



3. "Good Vibrations" by The Beach Boys



2. "Dancing Queen" by ABBA



1. "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen



So what characteristics do feel-good songs all have in common?

Holiday-themed lyrics naturally remind us of happy times. So lyrical theme plays a big part in whether or not a song will be uplifting or not.

A major third musical key sounds happy to our ears and something we associate with confidence.

A high tempo of 150 beats per minute also subconsciously triggers a sense of energy.

You can see the other songs that made the top 10 list by clicking here.