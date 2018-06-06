There's a Rose' Mansion Opening Up This Summer

Those of you that know me know I'm a huge fan of wine, especially Rose'. Wine brings people together, creates happiness and conversation, and when enjoyed in moderation, has huge health benefits. What if I told you there is a whole mansion opening that celebrates everything Rose'?

This summer in New York City, a Rosé Mansion which is two stories tall and has 14 different rosé-themed rooms is opening

Inside The Rosé Mansion, you’ll find a giant swinging chandelier, a bar filled with hot pink sand, and a bathtub filled with roses. As you wander through the rooms, you can learn about the history and science of the beloved blush wine while sipping on eight rosé samples. There’s also a Blending Lab, where visitors can create their own custom rosé just the way they like it.

And no visit to The Rosé Mansion would be complete without a stop in the Grand Tasting Lounge, where you can buy bottles, wine glasses, and snacks. This attraction officially opens July 12th and will only be around through October 7th, and tickets go on sale starting June 5th and will be $35 a piece through June 17th, after that they’ll be $45 each for regular tickets, or $35 for the matinee price weekdays before 4:30

Get more info HERE and I'll meet you there. Cheers!