10 Bands To See This Weekend At LaureLive

It’s that time of the year when every weekend brings with it another festival. Over the coming weekend, Laurel School's Butler campus will host its fourth annual LaureLive! We couldn't be more excited.

Hozier will headline Saturday night and Sheryl Crow will headline Sunday night.

Here’s a rundown of some of the noteworthy acts slated to perform.

Here's a rundown of some of the noteworthy acts slated to perform.

The Blue Stones

Get ready to have 'Black Holes (Solid Ground)' stuck in your head for all of Saturday afternoon. The blues-rock duo from Ontario, Canada found some fame in recent years with their song 'Rolling with the Punches' being featured on Monday Night Football. With just drums and a guitar, these guys sound super awesome.

Alec Benjamin

The 25 year old pop singer from Arizona names his influences as Simon & Garfunkel ... and Eminem. You just have to hear him live to believe it ... but it makes sense! Let us down slowly, Alec.

Misterwives

The indie pop band from New York City has been rocking the scene for over half a decade now, and if 'Reflections' and 'Machine' don't get you dancing on Saturday, we might not be able to help you.

Rodrigo Y Gabriela

What do you get when you combine heavy metal, flamenco, and a pair of acoustic guitars? Rodrigo Y Gabriela. We're actually supper lucky to have the internationally chart-topping duo perform in our backyard this weekend.

Moon Taxi

A quintessential staple of the alternative music scene, the five-piece jam band from Nashville might just be one of the best live acts to ever hit LaureLive. You better put your hands up, 'Two High,' for Moon Taxi.

Hozier

What can we say about Hozier that hasn't already been said? The Grammy nominated singer-songwriter has one of the most chilling voices and beautiful souls on the music scene today. 'Take Me To Church' and 'Someone New' are classic favorites, but we can't wait to hear mellow tunes like 'Work Song' and new favorite 'Movement' on the Music Elevates Stage.

COIN

Clash alt music with synth-spike indie pop and you get COIN. 'I Want It All' is a no-doubt toe-tapper, and their 2015 hit 'Run' will be instantly recongnizable as one of the earliest acts to hit the stage on Sunday.

AJR

Brothers Adam, Jack, and Ryan (AJR - get it) are insanely talented, and Adams vocals are so unique, you'll know its AJR from miles away. Q104's blasted their hits 'Weak,' 'Sober Up,' and 'Burn The House Down,' but their new hit '100 Bad Days' will be awesome to hear live, too!

Trombone Shorty

Hailing from New Orleans, Trombone Shorty (a.k.a Troy Andrews) is an extremely talented trombone and trumpet player, and is truly a jazz wizard. Orleans Avenue has been hailed as an amazing live act, so you won't want to miss it!

Sheryl Crow

Sunday, June 9 will be headlined by nine-time Grammy Award winner, Sheryl Crow. Her ten studio albums have sold 50 million copies worldwide; seven of them charted in the Top-10 and five were certified for multi-platinum sales. Her hit singles include “All I Wanna Do,” “Soak Up the Sun,” “Everyday is a Winding Road,” and “The First Cut Is the Deepest,” and she has contributed to many movie soundtracks.

