Taylor Swift Reputation Tour Setlist
Spoilers ahead!!
July 9, 2018
Can you believe that Taylor Swift will be in Cleveland NEXT WEEK!? It feels like just yesterday we were searching through her coy Instagram posts in hopes for finding clues about her new album.
If you're anything like me and my friends, you've been counting down the days until her concert at First Energy Stadium since tickets went on sale. With just ~8 days left, I figured I'd give you a sneak-peek of what Ms. Swift will play.
*** SPOILERS AHEAD ***
- Bad Reputation (Joan Jett and the Blackhearts song)
- ...Ready for It?
- I Did Something Bad
- Gorgeous
- Style / Love Story / You Belong With Me
- Look What You Made Me Do (with Tiffany Haddish speech)
- End Game
- King of My Heart
- Delicate
- Shake It Off (with Charli XCX and Camila Cabello)
- Dancing With Our Hands Tied (Acoustic)
- Blank Space
- Dress
- Bad Blood / Should've Said No
Long Live / New Year's Day
- Getaway Car
- Call It What You Want
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together / This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things
This specific setlist was from her July show in Columbus so it is subject to change! Taylor Swift is the queen of spicing things up to make each show special for fans in attendance.