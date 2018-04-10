Tax Day 2018 Freebies And Deals

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar: During the whole month of April, you can enjoy $1 margaritas. It's available all day every day at participating locations.

Boston Market: On Tuesday, April 17, any guest who dines in-restaurant can purchase a $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Purchase a Big Bagel Bundle (a baker’s dozen and two tubs of cream cheese) for only $10.40. That’s a “deduction” of about $3.50. Valid April 11 – 17.

Chili's Grill & Bar: The Cherry Blossom Margarita is $5 during the whole month of April.

Firehouse Subs: Receive a free medium sub when you purchase any full price medium or large sub, chips and drink. Valid Tuesday, April 17 through Thursday, April 19

National Parks: Get free entrance into the National Parks in the country on April 21.

Office Depot/Office Max: Free shredding up to 5 lbs of documents with coupon through April 28, 2018.

Planet Fitness: From Saturday, April 14 – Saturday, April 21, members and non-members can use available HydroMassage chairs for some well-deserved (and free!) relaxation.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Customers who sign up for Potbelly Perks by downloading the Potbelly app (iPhone / Android) or online will receive a free sandwich. Those already enrolled in Potbelly Perks can enjoy a BOGO Sandwich that will automatically load in to the app for redemption on Tax Day (April 17).