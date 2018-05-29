Tasty Tuesday: Pop Tarts Spiltz
Jen and Tim try Pop Tarts Spiltz!
May 29, 2018
It's another Tasty Tuesday! Jen and Tim try Pop Tarts Spiltz, you can see the video and their reactions up at Jen and Tim's facebook page or below.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
31 May
Teachers Night Out The Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar Cleveland
02 Jun
West Park Community Summer Kickoff West Park Evangelical Friends Church
02 Jun
Art in the Village at Legacy Village Legacy Village
02 Jun
Dave Matthews Band Blossom Music Center
04 Jun
Camp Curiosity: Summer Day Camps at Great Lakes Science Center Great Lakes Science Center